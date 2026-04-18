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Tragedy Strikes: Arch Collapse Claims Two Young Lives in Manvi

A tragic incident in Bail Marchad village, Manvi taluk, saw two children fatally injured after a section of an arch collapsed during an outdoor play event. Five others were injured and are receiving treatment. Authorities have launched an investigation into the collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raichur | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:16 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Arch Collapse Claims Two Young Lives in Manvi
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  • India

Tragedy struck in Bail Marchad village, Manvi taluk, as a part of an arch collapsed during an outdoor play, claiming the lives of two young children on Saturday.

The victims, identified as Vishwanath Ramalinga (8) and Sanvita (2), were watching the event beneath the arch when disaster struck, police confirmed. Seven individuals were under the structure at the time of collapse.

Injured parties, including Vishakshi (25), Lakshmi (18), Vishalakshi (25), Yallamma (3), and Bassamma (45), have been transferred to Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital for further care. The authorities have registered a case, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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