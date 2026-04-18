Controversy Erupts Over Alleged IRS Officers' Mistreatment at Odisha Lok Bhavan

A major controversy has erupted in Odisha concerning the alleged mistreatment of two IRS officers at Lok Bhavan. The BJD, on Saturday, demanded that the aide-de-camp (ADC) be suspended and called for an exhaustive inquiry into the matter. BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty expressed concern over the incident bringing disrepute to the state, emphasizing that the officers faced misconduct at the hands of security personnel.

The principal chief commissioner of income tax, D Sudhakara Rao, reported that the IRS officers accompanying him were subjected to 'unwarranted behavior' by Lok Bhavan staff. The situation unfolded while Rao was meeting Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, leaving the officers waiting outside. Mohanty alleged the officers were forcibly removed and taken to the Capital police station by the ADC, an IPS officer of the 2021 batch.

A four-member panel of senior officers has been constituted to investigate the incident thoroughly. Meanwhile, Governor Kambhampati engaged in a discussion with police commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh at Lok Bhavan. The talks centered on enhancing security using modern technology and ensuring adequate manpower to manage official protocols seamlessly, in light of the developments from April 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)