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Empowering Women: BJP's Unyielding Resolve

The BJP, led by Nitin Nabin, has pledged to fulfill PM Narendra Modi's vision of empowering women despite the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha. The bill sought 33% reservation for women in legislatures. The party criticized the Congress for opposing it, hoping to ultimately enact the reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 23:34 IST
Empowering Women: BJP's Unyielding Resolve
Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has reiterated its commitment to advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of empowering women across India. Party chief Nitin Nabin emphasized that Modi's leadership makes such empowerment achievable, following a setback when the Lok Sabha rejected a bill proposing 33% reservation for women in legislatures.

The proposed Constitution Amendment Bill sought to increase the number of seats in Lok Sabha dedicated to women. Despite a majority voting in favor, the bill fell short of the necessary two-thirds majority. Only 298 members backed it, whereas 230 opposed it out of a total of 528 votes.

Nabin and BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized Congress and its allies for obstructing the reform, labeling their action as 'anti-women'. They vowed that under Modi's guidance, the BJP would continue to pursue policies that uplift women and secure their rights within the governmental framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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