Empowering Women: BJP's Unyielding Resolve
The BJP, led by Nitin Nabin, has pledged to fulfill PM Narendra Modi's vision of empowering women despite the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha. The bill sought 33% reservation for women in legislatures. The party criticized the Congress for opposing it, hoping to ultimately enact the reform.
- Country:
- India
The BJP has reiterated its commitment to advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of empowering women across India. Party chief Nitin Nabin emphasized that Modi's leadership makes such empowerment achievable, following a setback when the Lok Sabha rejected a bill proposing 33% reservation for women in legislatures.
The proposed Constitution Amendment Bill sought to increase the number of seats in Lok Sabha dedicated to women. Despite a majority voting in favor, the bill fell short of the necessary two-thirds majority. Only 298 members backed it, whereas 230 opposed it out of a total of 528 votes.
Nabin and BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized Congress and its allies for obstructing the reform, labeling their action as 'anti-women'. They vowed that under Modi's guidance, the BJP would continue to pursue policies that uplift women and secure their rights within the governmental framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saini Slams Congress for Women’s Bill Defeat in Lok Sabha
Congress Demands Swift Implementation of Women's Quota in Lok Sabha
Parties like Congress, DMK, TMC and Samajwadi Party have committed foeticide by defeating bill on women reservation: PM Modi.
Political Rift Over Women's Reservation Hits Lok Sabha
Opposition has committed a sin by opposing women reservation and they will be surely punished for this: PM Modi in address to nation.