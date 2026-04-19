High Court Upholds Father's Guardianship in Custody Dispute

The Allahabad High Court has reinforced the legal stance on parental guardianship by dismissing a habeas corpus petition filed by a mother against her estranged husband. The court ruled that a father, as a natural guardian of a Hindu minor, cannot be accused of illegally detaining a child unless his actions breach a court order.

The petitioner's mother alleged that her husband had forcibly taken their children in 2022 and kept them illegally detained. However, the court, relying on the Supreme Court judgment in Tejaswini Gaud vs. Shekhar Jagdish Prasad Tewari, clarified that habeas corpus can only be invoked if custody is illegal or lacks lawful authority.

Despite multiple filings for custody, the court found no violation of legal provisions or court directives by the father, and noted that disputes over custody generally do not fall under writ petition jurisdiction. The judgment reaffirmed the father's status as a lawful guardian under the Guardians and Wards Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)