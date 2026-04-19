Shaking Grounds: Earthquake Hits Indonesia's Sumatra
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake rattled Indonesia's northern Sumatra region on Saturday. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. No immediate reports of damage or casualties were available at the time of the announcement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 02:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 02:00 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit Indonesia's northern Sumatra region on Saturday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
GFZ reported that the seismic event was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles).
No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been released following the quake.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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