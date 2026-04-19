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Shaking Grounds: Earthquake Hits Indonesia's Sumatra

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake rattled Indonesia's northern Sumatra region on Saturday. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. No immediate reports of damage or casualties were available at the time of the announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 02:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 02:00 IST
Shaking Grounds: Earthquake Hits Indonesia's Sumatra
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An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit Indonesia's northern Sumatra region on Saturday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

GFZ reported that the seismic event was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles).

No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been released following the quake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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