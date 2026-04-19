Deadly Hostage Situation in Kyiv: A Tale of Terror

A tragic shooting unfolded on Saturday in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, where a Russian-born man opened fire, resulting in six deaths. He barricaded himself in a supermarket, taking hostages, and was later killed by police, according to official reports.

The Ukrainian Security Service is treating the incident as a terrorist act, although a motive has not been disclosed. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the details in his nightly address, acknowledging the grim reality facing citizens amid frequent airstrikes.

Authorities identified the shooter as a Moscow native born in 1958, with a history of criminal activity. Despite holding a registered weapon, he launched an indiscriminate attack, leaving a trail of devastation. The investigation continues as officials seek to understand the motivations behind this rare and brutal act.

(With inputs from agencies.)