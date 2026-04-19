Thrilling Comeback Seals Shabab Al-Ahli’s Asian Champions League Semi-Final Spot

In a thrilling encounter in Jeddah, Shabab Al-Ahli overcame Thailand's Buriram United 3-2 after extra time to complete the semi-final lineup of the Asian Champions League Elite. Renan Victor's goal in the 93rd minute secured the Emirati side's triumph, setting the stage for a tense semi-final match.

Despite a comfortable 2-0 lead, courtesy of a Peter Zulj own goal and Saeid Ezatolahi's header, Shabab Al-Ahli saw their lead evaporate. Guilherme Bissoli's penalty kicked off Buriram's comeback, followed by Zulj's 70th-minute equalizer, which forced the match into extra time.

With a place in the final at stake, Shabab Al-Ahli will prepare to face Japan's Machida Zelvia on Tuesday. Simultaneously, defending champions Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia will clash with Japan's Vissel Kobe, making for an exciting week of top-tier Asian football.

(With inputs from agencies.)