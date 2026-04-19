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Thrilling Comeback Seals Shabab Al-Ahli’s Asian Champions League Semi-Final Spot

Shabab Al-Ahli edged past Buriram United 3-2 in extra time, securing their spot in the Asian Champions League semi-finals. Renan Victor's decisive strike came after relinquishing a 2-0 lead, with Buriram making a strong comeback. The Emirati side will face Machida Zelvia for a place in the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 02:04 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 02:04 IST
Thrilling Comeback Seals Shabab Al-Ahli’s Asian Champions League Semi-Final Spot
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In a thrilling encounter in Jeddah, Shabab Al-Ahli overcame Thailand's Buriram United 3-2 after extra time to complete the semi-final lineup of the Asian Champions League Elite. Renan Victor's goal in the 93rd minute secured the Emirati side's triumph, setting the stage for a tense semi-final match.

Despite a comfortable 2-0 lead, courtesy of a Peter Zulj own goal and Saeid Ezatolahi's header, Shabab Al-Ahli saw their lead evaporate. Guilherme Bissoli's penalty kicked off Buriram's comeback, followed by Zulj's 70th-minute equalizer, which forced the match into extra time.

With a place in the final at stake, Shabab Al-Ahli will prepare to face Japan's Machida Zelvia on Tuesday. Simultaneously, defending champions Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia will clash with Japan's Vissel Kobe, making for an exciting week of top-tier Asian football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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