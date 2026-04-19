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Illegal Groundwater Extraction Under Scrutiny in Najafgarh

The National Green Tribunal has demanded a response from Delhi authorities on claims of illegal groundwater extraction in Najafgarh by private tanker operators. Allegations cite collusion and inaction from agencies like the Delhi Jal Board. The case is set for further proceedings in July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 11:10 IST
Illegal Groundwater Extraction Under Scrutiny in Najafgarh
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Concerns over unauthorized groundwater extraction in Najafgarh have prompted the National Green Tribunal to seek answers from the Delhi government and other entities. Allegations of large-scale illegal activities by private tanker operators have brought the issue to the forefront.

The tribunal, noting accusations of collusion among local authorities, including the Delhi Jal Board, has issued notices to multiple respondents involved in the case. The bench, led by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, has highlighted the severity of the claims and demanded prompt responses.

The case, reflecting significant environmental implications, is scheduled for further deliberations on July 10. Respondents include Delhi governmental bodies and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, emphasizing the widespread concern surrounding the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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