Illegal Groundwater Extraction Under Scrutiny in Najafgarh

Concerns over unauthorized groundwater extraction in Najafgarh have prompted the National Green Tribunal to seek answers from the Delhi government and other entities. Allegations of large-scale illegal activities by private tanker operators have brought the issue to the forefront.

The tribunal, noting accusations of collusion among local authorities, including the Delhi Jal Board, has issued notices to multiple respondents involved in the case. The bench, led by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, has highlighted the severity of the claims and demanded prompt responses.

The case, reflecting significant environmental implications, is scheduled for further deliberations on July 10. Respondents include Delhi governmental bodies and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, emphasizing the widespread concern surrounding the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)