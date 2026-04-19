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Illegal Groundwater Extraction Sparks Legal Action in Najafgarh

The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from Delhi authorities on alleged illegal groundwater extraction in Najafgarh. The case involves claims against 'private tanker mafia' operators. The tribunal issued notices to several government bodies and has scheduled further proceedings for July 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 11:08 IST
Illegal Groundwater Extraction Sparks Legal Action in Najafgarh
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has initiated legal proceedings against the Delhi government and associated departments, addressing allegations of illegal groundwater extraction in Najafgarh.

According to a plea, unauthorized extractions by 'private tanker mafia' have been occurring in the Pankaj Garden locality. The tribunal's notice, dated April 13, targets multiple respondents, including Delhi's official bodies.

Among those listed are the Delhi Jal Board, local magistrates, police, and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. This legal intervention marks a significant step in addressing groundwater misuse, with the next hearing scheduled for July 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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