In a significant breakthrough, Srinagar Police have identified the whereabouts of Lashkar-e-Taiba member Umer Harris, known by his alias 'Khargosh', following his escape from India using a fraudulent passport.

Investigations suggest systemic failures may have allowed him to slip through checks, igniting urgent calls for reform among security agencies. Despite challenges, officials remain resilient, planning to invoke stronger diplomatic channels to facilitate his extradition from Saudi Arabia.

The case, soon set to be taken over by the NIA, underscores broader concerns, exposing the vulnerabilities in maintaining border security and highlighting the importance of addressing these issues swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)