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Tragic Incident: RAC Constable's Accidental Death

A Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) constable named Girdhari died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot at Jaipur Central Jail. Despite immediate medical assistance, he was declared dead at Sawai Man Singh Hospital. Primary investigation indicates the incident was accidental, with post-mortem awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:32 IST
Tragic Incident: RAC Constable's Accidental Death
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at Jaipur Central Jail on Sunday morning when a Rajasthan Armed Constabulary jawan accidentally shot himself, resulting in his untimely death. The deceased, Constable Girdhari, was on duty at the jail premises when the mishap occurred.

According to Station House Officer Prakash Vishnoi, Girdhari sustained a gunshot wound from his service rifle. The initial investigation suggests it was an accidental discharge. Upon hearing the gunshot, fellow personnel rushed to the scene to find Girdhari in critical condition, lying in a pool of blood.

Despite being swiftly transported to Sawai Man Singh Hospital, Girdhari was pronounced dead on arrival. The body has been stored in the mortuary pending a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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