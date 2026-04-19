Punjab Enacts Comprehensive Anti-Sacrilege Law

The Punjab government has enacted a stringent anti-sacrilege law, a move hailed by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema as a crucial step toward maintaining communal harmony. Signed by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, the bill imposes life imprisonment and fines up to Rs 25 lakh for acts against the Guru Granth Sahib.

Speaking at a press briefing, Minister Cheema insisted that the new legislation addresses past failures where key evidence vanished under former administrations, leaving offenders shielded from justice. He emphasized the current government's commitment to rigorous investigation and accountability, marking a shift from historical political protection.

The bill, backed unanimously by the Punjab Assembly, also targets masterminds behind sacrilege acts and holds guardians accountable for negligence. This legal framework, Cheema noted, is designed to withstand legal scrutiny, serving as a resolute warning to any entity trying to disturb Punjab's peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)