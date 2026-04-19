Left Menu

Rinku Singh Leads KKR to Victory in Thrilling IPL Clash

Rinku Singh's unbeaten 53 propelled Kolkata Knight Riders to a crucial victory against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, marking their first win of the season. Demonstrating composure under pressure, Rinku's performance provided a much-needed confidence boost for the team. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane praised Rinku's adaptability and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 20:07 IST
Rinku Singh Leads KKR to Victory in Thrilling IPL Clash
Rinku Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Rinku Singh delivered a match-winning performance for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), scoring an unbeaten 53 against Rajasthan Royals in a gripping IPL match on Sunday. This win marked KKR's first victory of the season and came with high emotions and much-needed relief.

Coming in with the chase in balance, Rinku combined poise with calculated aggression, ensuring a win despite intense pressure. 'My mindset was to take the game till the end,' Rinku expressed, recognizing the innings as a confidence booster after several smaller contributions this season.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane applauded Rinku, Anukul Roy, and Varun Chakravarthy, reflecting on the heightened emotions during the game. He emphasized the need for better batting starts, despite the team's current momentum. Meanwhile, Rajasthan's captain Riyan Parag cited fielding lapses as pivotal errors, underlining the importance of effective execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
As Murshidabad debates infiltration, SIR, its beedi workers battle poverty, exploitation

As Murshidabad debates infiltration, SIR, its beedi workers battle poverty, ...

 India
2
UPDATE 1-India arrests officials at aviation regulator, Reliance in drone bribery probe

UPDATE 1-India arrests officials at aviation regulator, Reliance in drone br...

 Global
3
REFILE-Nigerian airlines pause flight suspension as minister urges talks on fuel costs

REFILE-Nigerian airlines pause flight suspension as minister urges talks on ...

 Global
4
Tribal woman held for killing relative in Palakkad

Tribal woman held for killing relative in Palakkad

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026