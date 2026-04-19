Rinku Singh Leads KKR to Victory in Thrilling IPL Clash

Rinku Singh delivered a match-winning performance for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), scoring an unbeaten 53 against Rajasthan Royals in a gripping IPL match on Sunday. This win marked KKR's first victory of the season and came with high emotions and much-needed relief.

Coming in with the chase in balance, Rinku combined poise with calculated aggression, ensuring a win despite intense pressure. 'My mindset was to take the game till the end,' Rinku expressed, recognizing the innings as a confidence booster after several smaller contributions this season.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane applauded Rinku, Anukul Roy, and Varun Chakravarthy, reflecting on the heightened emotions during the game. He emphasized the need for better batting starts, despite the team's current momentum. Meanwhile, Rajasthan's captain Riyan Parag cited fielding lapses as pivotal errors, underlining the importance of effective execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)