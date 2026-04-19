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Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Firm Stance in Operation Sindoor

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized India's commitment to defend itself without disturbance, referencing Operation Sindoor. This statement was made ahead of the first anniversary of the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives. Singh assured a resolute response against aggressors during an election rally in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirunelveli | Updated: 19-04-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 20:06 IST
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Firm Stance in Operation Sindoor
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In a strong message delivered at a political rally, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted India's commitment to protecting its sovereignty. He referenced Operation Sindoor during a roadshow in Tamil Nadu, emphasizing India's position of respecting others but not tolerating aggression.

Singh's remarks come as the nation approaches the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack—a tragic incident in Jammu and Kashmir where terrorists killed 26 tourists, leading to widespread outrage and the launch of Operation Sindoor targeting terror sites in Pakistan.

His address, made in support of the BJP candidate in Radhapuram for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, reiterated a promise to uphold national security and assure the electorate of India's firm stance against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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