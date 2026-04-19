Exorcism Hoax: Cleric Among Two Arrested for Heinous Crime

In a shocking turn of events, two individuals, including a Muslim cleric named Maulvi Junaid, were apprehended on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a woman under the false promise of performing an exorcism, according to police reports.

The disturbing incident is alleged to have taken place on April 15, when the accused reportedly mingled an intoxicant into the victim's water, subsequently sexually assaulting her.

The victim was also reportedly threatened with her life, prompting a case to be registered under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with further legal proceedings currently in motion.

(With inputs from agencies.)