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Exorcism Hoax: Cleric Among Two Arrested for Heinous Crime

Two individuals, including a Muslim cleric, were arrested for allegedly raping a woman under the guise of performing an exorcism. The incident reportedly occurred on April 15 when the accused mixed an intoxicant into the victim's water. Legal proceedings are ongoing under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:11 IST
Exorcism Hoax: Cleric Among Two Arrested for Heinous Crime
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In a shocking turn of events, two individuals, including a Muslim cleric named Maulvi Junaid, were apprehended on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a woman under the false promise of performing an exorcism, according to police reports.

The disturbing incident is alleged to have taken place on April 15, when the accused reportedly mingled an intoxicant into the victim's water, subsequently sexually assaulting her.

The victim was also reportedly threatened with her life, prompting a case to be registered under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with further legal proceedings currently in motion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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