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Journalist Detained Amid Gulf Crackdown: The Case of Ahmed Shihab-Eldin

U.S.-Kuwaiti journalist Ahmed Shihab-Eldin has been detained in Kuwait for six weeks, charged with spreading false information and harming national security. His arrest highlights a broader Gulf crackdown on media, particularly concerning coverage of the Iran war. International entities urge his release, affirming journalism as not a crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:47 IST
Journalist Detained Amid Gulf Crackdown: The Case of Ahmed Shihab-Eldin
Journalist

Kuwaiti authorities have detained U.S.-Kuwaiti journalist Ahmed Shihab-Eldin, who has not been seen for six weeks amid a Gulf-wide crackdown on media activities related to the Iran conflict.

Shihab-Eldin, 41, has been charged with spreading false information and harming national security after posting material online. Kuwait's new law poses severe penalties for disseminating false rumors concerning military entities. Authorities across the Gulf have made hundreds of arrests connected to the filming and sharing of conflict-related content.

The Committee to Protect Journalists and the U.N. have called for his release, emphasizing that journalism is not a crime. The Gulf states' actions reflect heightened sensitivities around media, with prohibitions on filming security events and sharing unapproved footage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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