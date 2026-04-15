Hungary's New Leader Pledges Media Freedom Restoration

In a decisive move to overhaul Hungary's media landscape, newly elected leader Peter Magyar announced plans to suspend state media news broadcasts, a system critics argue became a government tool under former leader Viktor Orban. Following his party's overwhelming victory, Magyar promises to revive media freedoms.

Speaking on Kossuth state radio, Magyar pledged to pass new media legislation and establish a media authority to ensure state media functions as an unbiased entity, committed to delivering truth to the public. This aligns with his ambitious agenda to dismantle Orban's 16-year rule.

With constitutional majority support, Magyar's administration aims to restore independence in media outlets, reversing Orban's consolidation of media assets, which critics argue suppressed critical voices. The TISZA party leader's reforms promise substantial changes in Hungary's media freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)