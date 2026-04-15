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Hungary's New Leader Pledges Media Freedom Restoration

Peter Magyar, Hungary's newly elected leader, plans to suspend state media broadcasts to restore media freedom, following his party's landslide victory. Critics claim state media served as a government mouthpiece under Viktor Orban. Magyar aims to dismantle Orban's media dominance, promising a return to truthful public service media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 13:54 IST
Hungary's New Leader Pledges Media Freedom Restoration
Peter Magyar

In a decisive move to overhaul Hungary's media landscape, newly elected leader Peter Magyar announced plans to suspend state media news broadcasts, a system critics argue became a government tool under former leader Viktor Orban. Following his party's overwhelming victory, Magyar promises to revive media freedoms.

Speaking on Kossuth state radio, Magyar pledged to pass new media legislation and establish a media authority to ensure state media functions as an unbiased entity, committed to delivering truth to the public. This aligns with his ambitious agenda to dismantle Orban's 16-year rule.

With constitutional majority support, Magyar's administration aims to restore independence in media outlets, reversing Orban's consolidation of media assets, which critics argue suppressed critical voices. The TISZA party leader's reforms promise substantial changes in Hungary's media freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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