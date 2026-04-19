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HP RERA Cracks Down on Real Estate Violations in Solan

The Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has fined two Solan real estate projects Rs 70 lakh for multiple violations, including improper money management and unauthorized activities. RERA called for an investigation into financial irregularities and instructed developers to correct these discrepancies and submit reports by June 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-04-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 20:24 IST
HP RERA Cracks Down on Real Estate Violations in Solan
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant regulatory action, Himachal Pradesh's Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 70 lakh on Chester Hill-2 and Chester Hill-4 real estate projects in Solan. The action follows numerous violations, including financial mismanagement and unauthorized commercial activities, as revealed in orders released last Sunday.

The RERA investigation highlighted the irregular formation of resident welfare associations and improper maintenance of financial accounts. It uncovered serious discrepancies, such as the use of non-RERA bank accounts for transactions and non-availability of audited financial statements. The authority directed further inquiries into these financial misappropriations.

The municipal and revenue departments were instructed to submit updated site inspection reports and address violations of land and tenancy laws. RERA's stringent measures emphasize the necessity for transparency and compliance, with a follow-up hearing scheduled for June 5, 2026, to ensure rectifications are made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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