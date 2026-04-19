Security Strengthened: SSP Reviews Border Measures After Shell Discovery

An illumination mortar shell was discovered near the Border Out Post in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported. Police promptly seized the shell after it was found by village defense guards, prompting a new wave of security checks and measures in the border area.

Samba Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anuj Kumar visited the Ramgarh sector to assess security protocols. He ordered boosted patrol and surveillance efforts along potential infiltration paths and the establishment of night checkpoints to strengthen overall security.

SSP Kumar inspected police operations, underscoring the need for vigilance against crime, and met with Border Security Force officers to foster operational cooperation. He emphasized the reinforcement of border posts and coordinated area control measures with the military and police forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)