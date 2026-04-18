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Border Security Crackdown: 25 Foreign Nationals Detained in Bihar

In 2025, security agencies detained 25 foreign nationals, illegally residing in India, from Bihar’s East Champaran. The detainees, identified as citizens from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and UAE, were discovered during a border-security review meeting. The crackdown addressed broader issues of smuggling, counterfeit currency, and border encroachments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Motihari | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:28 IST
Border Security Crackdown: 25 Foreign Nationals Detained in Bihar
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Amid escalating border security issues, 25 foreign nationals residing illegally in India were detained by security agencies in Bihar's East Champaran in 2025. These individuals hail from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates, according to officials' reports shared on Saturday.

The revelation came during a high-level review meeting, chaired by Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit in Raxaul. The discussion highlighted significant illegal activities along the India-Nepal border, including 22,500 liquor smuggling cases from 2022 to 2026 and 779 arms smuggling incidents resulting in 1,179 arrests. Seizures of counterfeit currency amounted to Rs 54.64 lakh.

Efforts to enhance border security involve installing 1,237 boundary pillars along the 114.54-km-long international border and addressing identified encroachments. Measures such as joint inspections and regular monitoring aim at ensuring the security and integrity of the border region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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