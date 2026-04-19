Diplomatic Stalemate: Iran Declines New U.S. Peace Talks Amid Heightened Tensions

Iran has turned down new peace talk proposals from the United States, as reported by Iran's state news agency on Sunday. This comes shortly after President Donald Trump announced he was sending envoys to Pakistan for negotiations and threatened military action if Iran did not comply with his terms.

Trump utilized the Truth Social platform to declare that his envoys would arrive in Pakistan on Monday evening, expressing that if Iran did not accept what he described as a 'very fair and reasonable DEAL,' he would target Iran's infrastructure. Trump's post ended with the bold statement, 'NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!'

The Iranian news agency IRNA indicated that Iran's absence from the talks was due to what it views as Washington's excessive demands and erratic negotiation behavior, labeling the U.S.'s approach as unrealistic. Meanwhile, the U.S. delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance, prepares for a tight negotiation schedule as the ceasefire deadline looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)