Diplomatic Stalemate: Iran Declines New U.S. Peace Talks Amid Heightened Tensions
Iran has declined further peace talks with the United States following new overtures from President Trump. The rejection comes amid the ongoing naval blockade and perceived inconsistent demands from Washington. Vice President JD Vance is set to lead the U.S. delegation to Pakistan for negotiations under a looming ceasefire deadline.
Iran has turned down new peace talk proposals from the United States, as reported by Iran's state news agency on Sunday. This comes shortly after President Donald Trump announced he was sending envoys to Pakistan for negotiations and threatened military action if Iran did not comply with his terms.
Trump utilized the Truth Social platform to declare that his envoys would arrive in Pakistan on Monday evening, expressing that if Iran did not accept what he described as a 'very fair and reasonable DEAL,' he would target Iran's infrastructure. Trump's post ended with the bold statement, 'NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!'
The Iranian news agency IRNA indicated that Iran's absence from the talks was due to what it views as Washington's excessive demands and erratic negotiation behavior, labeling the U.S.'s approach as unrealistic. Meanwhile, the U.S. delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance, prepares for a tight negotiation schedule as the ceasefire deadline looms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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