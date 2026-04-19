Mamata Banerjee Rallies for Unity in Bhabanipur Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections

In a significant political move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday took her campaign to Bhabanipur, her constituency, ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. The outreach marked her first major community program since her nomination filing on April 8.

Addressing a diverse audience at Ladies' Park, Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the BJP, criticizing alleged voter roll manipulations and societal division along religious and caste lines. She firmly described elections as a festival of democracy, not autocracy, appealing for communal unity.

This Bhabanipur election is turning into a key battle, with Banerjee, a seasoned MLA, facing Suvendu Adhikari in what is seen as a rematch of their 2021 Nandigram clash. Banerjee assured attendees of West Bengal's commitment to religious freedom and communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)