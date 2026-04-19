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Delhi SCERT Forms Review Committee for Quality Educational Content

Delhi's State Council of Educational Research and Training has established a 10-member committee to review academic podcasts and e-content. The initiative aims to ensure alignment with the National Education Policy 2020 and other directives, enhancing both quality and relevance before public dissemination via the SCERT Studio YouTube channel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 23:21 IST
Delhi SCERT Forms Review Committee for Quality Educational Content
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In a significant move towards bolstering educational quality, Delhi's State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has formed a 10-member committee tasked with reviewing academic podcasts and e-content.

According to an official directive issued on April 17, the committee will examine content developed by SCERT and DIET faculty, ensuring that it aligns with the National Education Policy 2020 and relevant guidelines.

The panel will also evaluate aspects such as academic relevance and audio-visual quality, recommending approval, revisions, or rejection, thereby enhancing content quality before its release on the SCERT Studio YouTube channel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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