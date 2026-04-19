Punjab Kings drub Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs in the IPL match at Mullanpur.
PTI | Mullanpur | Updated: 19-04-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 23:23 IST
Punjab Kings drub Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs in the IPL match at Mullanpur.
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- Mullanpur
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- Lucknow Super Giants
- victory
- runs
- performance
- strategy
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