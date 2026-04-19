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Ravi Kishan Slams Opposition Over Women's Quota Bill

BJP MP Ravi Kishan criticized opposition parties for opposing the women's quota bill, labeling it a grave injustice. He claimed that women would not forgive the Congress and others for withholding rightful representation. Kishan emphasized the need for increased seats and predicted BJP's future victories as a path to reintroduce the bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 19-04-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 21:09 IST
Ravi Kishan Slams Opposition Over Women's Quota Bill
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Ravi Kishan has lashed out at opposition parties, accusing them of committing a 'grave injustice' by opposing the women's quota bill. Kishan, speaking at a gathering, targeted the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Trinamool Congress among others, asserting that India's women would not forgive those who opposed the legislation.

With India's population of 1.4 billion including nearly 700 million women, Kishan stressed the importance of adequate representation. He highlighted that cities like Gorakhpur could have benefited from more seats through delimitation, thus creating opportunities for women candidates.

The Gorakhpur MP expressed confidence in the BJP securing a victory in upcoming elections, paving the way for reintroducing the bill under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He accused opposition parties of wanting to restrict women to domestic roles, which voters, especially women, would rebuke through the ballot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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