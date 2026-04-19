Tax Trouble: Discrepancies in TMC MLA's Asset Declaration

The Income Tax Department has uncovered significant discrepancies in the asset declarations of TMC MLA Debashis Kumar, raising concerns of unaccounted wealth. Raids at Kumar's residence yielded diamond jewelry and bullion that were not declared in his election affidavit, according to sources.

The federal agency has forwarded a detailed report on the seizures and associated evidence to the Election Commission and West Bengal's chief electoral officer. The report highlights a mismatch between Kumar's declared liabilities and actual assets, including a notable increase in asset value since his previous affidavit.

Furthermore, the investigation extends to associates and transactions with educational institutes. The focus is on the unaccounted financial activities linked to Kumar's network, as authorities examine the origins of unreported cash and investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)