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Tragedy Strikes: Eight Children Killed in Shocking Incident

A tragic incident described as a 'domestic disturbance' resulted in the death of eight children aged one to 14. The shooting occurred in Shreveport, and authorities are piecing together the details scattered across three locations. The suspected shooter was killed by police during a vehicle chase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shreveport | Updated: 19-04-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 21:37 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Eight Children Killed in Shocking Incident
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  • United States

A heartbreaking tragedy unfolded in Shreveport, where eight children lost their lives in what authorities termed a 'domestic disturbance.'

The victims, aged between one and 14, were among 10 people shot in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police Chief Wayne Smith confirmed that the shooting occurred across three different locations.

In a dramatic turn of events, the suspected shooter was fatally shot by police during an ensuing vehicle chase. As investigations continue, officials are working to comprehend the full scale and motive behind this horrific crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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