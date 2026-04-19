Tragedy Strikes: Eight Children Killed in Shocking Incident

A heartbreaking tragedy unfolded in Shreveport, where eight children lost their lives in what authorities termed a 'domestic disturbance.'

The victims, aged between one and 14, were among 10 people shot in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police Chief Wayne Smith confirmed that the shooting occurred across three different locations.

In a dramatic turn of events, the suspected shooter was fatally shot by police during an ensuing vehicle chase. As investigations continue, officials are working to comprehend the full scale and motive behind this horrific crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)