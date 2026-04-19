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Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Explosion at Tamil Nadu Firecracker Factory Claims 23 Lives

A catastrophic explosion at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu resulted in the deaths of 23 people and injured six others, with four in critical condition. The blast demolished three rooms and adjacent structures, impeding rescue operations. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and opposition leaders expressed their condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Virudhunagar(Tn) | Updated: 19-04-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 22:06 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Explosion at Tamil Nadu Firecracker Factory Claims 23 Lives
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In a horrific incident in Tamil Nadu, an explosion at the 'Vanaja' fireworks factory has left 23 dead and six severely injured. The blast, which reduced parts of the complex to rubble, occurred as workers were engaged in handling materials in the final stages of firecracker manufacturing.

Authorities report that over 100 laborers were present during the tragedy, causing concerns about more individuals possibly being trapped under debris. The impact of the explosion was immense, with continuous bursts of crackers complicating rescue efforts for several hours.

In response, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin dispatched ministers to expedite rescue operations. National leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have expressed their condolences and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, while the community braces for further updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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