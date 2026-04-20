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Tragic Mass Shooting in Shreveport Leaves Community in Mourning

In a tragic mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, a gunman killed eight children and two other people across two homes. The suspect, who was related to some victims, was later killed by police. Authorities continue to investigate, as the community grapples with shock and grief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shreveport | Updated: 20-04-2026 03:33 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 03:33 IST
Tragic Mass Shooting in Shreveport Leaves Community in Mourning
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  • United States

In one of the deadliest mass shootings in recent years, a gunman in Shreveport, Louisiana, killed eight children and injured two people in an early morning attack on Sunday. The attack spanned two homes, shocking the community and leaving the country in mourning.

The suspect, an adult male whose name has not been released, was related to some of the victims. After a police chase following the gruesome events, the gunman was killed. The authorities are still investigating the motive behind this horrific act.

The Shreveport community is reeling from the tragedy. Officials, including local and state representatives, expressed their grief and pleaded for patience as investigations continue. Meanwhile, support pours in from across the nation for the affected families and community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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