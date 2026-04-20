The Silent Suffering in Murshidabad's Beedi Belt: An Unseen Election Issue

Within the expansive beedi belt of Murshidabad, children, including 12-year-old Ruksana Khatun, are compelled to assist their families in rolling beedis to meet excessive daily quotas. Despite political parties' assurances to curb infiltration and restore deleted names before the West Bengal assembly elections, these promises hardly touch the harsh realities faced by beedi workers.

The beedi trade, a significant contributor to the local economy, employs nearly a quarter of India's beedi workers. Yet, child labor thrives unchecked, as children help their families instead of attending school. Contractors, often tied to political influences, dominate the industry, controlling workers' access to earnings, credit, and social benefits.

Recent protests erupted over stagnant wages, bringing attention to the plight of 10,000 beedi workers demanding fair compensation. The health costs are steep, as doctors report respiratory issues among women and children in the trade. Despite political narratives focusing on identity and religion, the core issues of low wages, child labor, and health risks persist in Murshidabad's lanes.

(With inputs from agencies.)