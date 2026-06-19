ICC chief prosecutor Khan suspended by British bar association
Britain's Bar Standards Board has imposed an interim suspension on Karim Khan, the former International Criminal Court chief prosecutor, over sexual misconduct allegations.
- Country:
- Britain
Britain's Bar Standards Board said on Friday it had imposed an interim suspension of Karim Khan, who had been the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor before he was suspended by the court on June 8 over sexual misconduct accusations.
"Under the BSB's Enforcement Regulations, the interim suspension must now be considered by an Interim Suspension Panel at a hearing within the next four weeks," the board said, adding that the suspension was effective immediately. Khan, 56, denies the allegations madeb against him.