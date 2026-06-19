ICC chief prosecutor Khan suspended by British bar association

Britain's Bar Standards Board has imposed an interim suspension on Karim Khan, the former International Criminal Court chief prosecutor, over sexual misconduct allegations.

Reuters | Britains Bar Standards Board Said On Friday It Had Imposed An Interim Suspension Of Karim Khan | Updated: 19-06-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 14:25 IST
ICC chief prosecutor Khan suspended by British bar association
  • Country:
  • Britain

Britain's ​Bar Standards Board said on Friday ‌it had imposed an interim suspension of Karim Khan, who had ‌been the International Criminal Court's ‌chief prosecutor before he was suspended by the court on June 8 ⁠over sexual ​misconduct ⁠accusations.

"Under the BSB's Enforcement Regulations, the ⁠interim suspension must now be considered ​by an Interim Suspension Panel at ⁠a hearing within the next ⁠four ​weeks," the board said, adding that the suspension was ⁠effective immediately. Khan, 56, denies the allegations ⁠madeb ⁠against him.

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