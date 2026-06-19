Brazil prosecutors serve warrants on lenders PicPay, BRB in payroll fraud probe

Brazils Federal District Public Prosecutors Office Has Served Search And Seizure Warrants On Digital Lender Picpay And Staterun Lender Brb As Part Of A Probe Into An Alleged Payroll Fraud Scheme Involving Government Employees In The Federal District

Brazil's ​Federal District public prosecutor's office has served search and seizure ‌warrants on digital lender PicPay and state-run lender BRB as part of a probe into an ‌alleged payroll fraud scheme involving government employees in ‌the Federal District, it said on Friday.

In an initial statement, the public prosecutor’s office said warrants were served on ⁠PicPay ​but ⁠it did not mention BRB. It later confirmed that the ⁠state-run lender was also targeted. PicPay said in a ​statement that it does not acknowledge any irregularities ⁠in the transactions mentioned in the probe and ⁠it rejects ​the allegation of improper charges.

BRB did not immediately respond to a request ⁠for comment. News outlet G1 reported on the warrants earlier ⁠on ⁠Friday.