Brazil prosecutors serve warrants on lenders PicPay, BRB in payroll fraud probe
Brazil's Federal District public prosecutor's office has served search and seizure warrants on PicPay and BRB in a probe into an alleged payroll fraud scheme involving government employees.
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil's Federal District public prosecutor's office has served search and seizure warrants on digital lender PicPay and state-run lender BRB as part of a probe into an alleged payroll fraud scheme involving government employees in the Federal District, it said on Friday.
In an initial statement, the public prosecutor’s office said warrants were served on PicPay but it did not mention BRB. It later confirmed that the state-run lender was also targeted. PicPay said in a statement that it does not acknowledge any irregularities in the transactions mentioned in the probe and it rejects the allegation of improper charges.
BRB did not immediately respond to a request for comment. News outlet G1 reported on the warrants earlier on Friday.