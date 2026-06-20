Government Boosts Funding for Rockquest and School Arts Programmes

The Government is increasing annual funding for Rockquest Promotions by $50,000, taking total yearly support to $1.765 million as part of a wider investment in arts and music opportunities for young New Zealanders. Education Minister Erica Stanford announced the funding increase, saying the support recognises the growing costs of running some of the country's most popular student arts competitions and performance events.

The funding helps deliver programmes including Smokefree Rockquest, Smokefree Tangata Beats, Bandquest, Showquest, OnScreen, Stills, and TOI (Wearable Arts), which collectively provide thousands of students with opportunities to perform, create, and showcase their talents.

Thousands of Students Benefit From Creative Opportunities

According to Stanford, around 15,000 students took part in these programmes last year, covering a wide range of creative disciplines including live music, dance, drama, digital media, and visual arts. Many participants also had the chance to develop and present original work for the first time, giving them valuable experience in creative expression and public performance.

The competitions have helped launch the careers of several well-known New Zealand artists. Musicians such as Kimbra, Marlon Williams, and Bic Runga previously competed in Smokefree Rockquest, while global star Lorde took part in Bandquest during her school years.

Stanford said these events allow young people to explore their creative interests while considering future opportunities in the performing arts and creative industries.

Wider Investment in Music and Choral Programmes

The announcement forms part of a broader package of support for music and arts education. The Government has already committed $5.6 million to provide musical instruments to state and state-integrated schools and kura with students in Years 0 to 8. Schools and kura will receive music kits and taonga pūoro kits based on student roll numbers, with options available to complement existing resources and curriculum needs.

An additional $300,000 has also been allocated to support choral music organisations. The New Zealand Choral Federation and Choirs Aotearoa New Zealand will each receive a one-off grant of $150,000 to help deliver major annual events, including the Big Sing.

Stanford said music plays an important role in building confidence, supporting learning, and creating opportunities for students both inside and outside the classroom. Reflecting on her own experience learning the recorder at school, she said she wants every student to have the chance to learn music, sing, perform, or play an instrument, describing it as a powerful way to keep young people engaged in education.