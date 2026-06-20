India Expands Veterinary Vaccine Testing Capacity at CCS-NIAH

The Government of India has expanded the responsibilities of the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) at the Chaudhary Charan Singh–National Institute of Animal Health (CCS-NIAH) in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant development for the country's veterinary healthcare system.

The move follows amendments to the Drugs Rules, 1945, notified through Gazette Notification G.S.R. 65(E) dated January 28, 2026, under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The changes are designed to strengthen India's veterinary vaccine testing infrastructure and reinforce regulatory oversight for animal health products.

Testing Scope Grows From Two to Forty-Two Vaccines

Before the amendment, CCS-NIAH was authorised to test only two veterinary vaccines. The latest notification dramatically expands that mandate, allowing the institute to test 42 veterinary vaccines used across a wide range of animal species.

The newly included vaccines cover diseases that affect dogs, poultry, horses, ducks and other livestock. These include vaccines for Canine Distemper, Canine Coronavirus, Duck Plague, Fowl Pox, Salmonella and Tetanus, among several other animal diseases that can impact animal welfare and farm productivity.

The expanded testing capabilities are expected to improve the country's capacity to verify the quality, safety and effectiveness of veterinary biological products before they reach the market.

Faster Clearances and Stronger Quality Assurance

Officials believe the enhanced role of CCS-NIAH will help streamline the import and regulatory approval process for veterinary vaccines and biological products. Manufacturers are also expected to benefit from shorter testing timelines and quicker turnaround for product clearances. India has emerged as one of the world's major producers of veterinary vaccines, serving both domestic and international markets. Strengthening testing facilities is viewed as an important step in supporting the industry's continued growth while maintaining high quality standards.

The Government said the expanded mandate will contribute to a more robust national quality assurance framework, helping ensure the timely availability of reliable vaccines for disease prevention and control. With livestock playing a vital role in rural livelihoods and the agricultural economy, improved access to quality-assured veterinary vaccines is expected to support better animal health outcomes, strengthen disease management efforts, and enhance livestock productivity across the country.