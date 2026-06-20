Centre and MP Govt Extend Benefits to Over 80,000 Families Under PMAY-U Drive

The Centre and the Madhya Pradesh Government have extended housing benefits to more than 80,000 families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban (PMAY-U), marking a significant step forward in the state's affordable housing mission.

The programme was held in Sanwer, Indore district, in the presence of Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav. Several state ministers, including Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Minister of State for Urban Administration and Development Pratima Bagri, also attended the event.

Under PMAY-U 2.0, sanction letters were distributed to more than 42,000 eligible beneficiaries. The approvals involve government assistance worth approximately ₹1,050 crore, helping families move closer to owning a permanent home.

Thousands Move Into Newly Built Homes

The event also witnessed Grih Pravesh ceremonies for nearly 38,000 families who have completed construction of their pucca houses across different districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Union Minister Manohar Lal said that every home represents dignity, safety and a better future for families. He congratulated those receiving approvals as well as those entering their newly built homes and reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring housing for every eligible urban family.

The programme highlighted the growing impact of PMAY-U, which has become one of the country's largest urban housing initiatives aimed at improving living conditions for economically weaker and low-income households.

Madhya Pradesh Emerges as Top Performer

Madhya Pradesh has emerged as one of the leading states in implementing PMAY-U. Under PMAY-U and PMAY-U 2.0, more than 10.39 lakh houses have been sanctioned across the state, while over 9.08 lakh houses have already been completed.

Officials said the scheme is not only providing secure housing but also improving access to essential services, better living conditions and livelihood opportunities. The programme also promotes women's empowerment by requiring houses to be registered in the name of the female head of the household or under joint ownership. The latest round of sanctions and house handovers further strengthens the state's efforts to provide permanent housing assets to urban families who previously lacked secure accommodation.

Under PMAY-U 2.0, the government aims to support an additional one crore Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Low Income Group (LIG) and Middle Income Group (MIG) families across the country. Eligible beneficiaries can receive financial assistance of up to ₹2.5 lakh to construct, purchase or rent a pucca house in urban areas. With thousands of families receiving keys to their homes and many more moving closer to ownership, the programme marks another important milestone in the government's vision of ensuring affordable and dignified housing for all.