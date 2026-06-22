BHASHINI and AISF Join Hands to Expand Multilingual AI Innovation in Assam

The Digital India BHASHINI Division (DIBD) and the Assam Innovation & Startup Foundation (AISF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen the use of language technology, generative AI, and multilingual digital services across Assam. The collaboration brings together BHASHINI's language AI capabilities and AISF's growing innovation ecosystem to make technology more accessible in regional languages. The agreement has been signed between DIBD, operating under Digital India Corporation (DIC), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and AISF, a Section 8 company under the Department of Innovation, Incubation and Start-ups (DIIS), Government of Assam.

Focus on Assamese and local language digital services

The partnership will be carried out under the BHASHINI Rajyam initiative, with a strong focus on making AISF's programmes, platforms, and public services available in multiple languages. BHASHINI's Language Translation APIs will be integrated into digital platforms to support translation and voice-based services in Assamese and other local languages.

The initiative also includes the development of reference applications, language datasets, and voice-enabled solutions that can improve the delivery of digital services. Through Bhashadaan, both organisations will work on collecting and curating linguistic data that can help improve the quality and inclusiveness of language AI models.

DIBD will provide AI-powered translation services, technical assistance, training programmes, dashboards, and integration support. It will also customise language models to better understand regional dialects and linguistic variations found across Assam.

New opportunities for startups and researchers

A major part of the collaboration is centred on Assam's startup ecosystem. Startups, entrepreneurs, innovators, researchers, and academic institutions will gain access to BHASHINI's language technology stack to build multilingual AI solutions suited to local needs.

The partnership is expected to encourage practical deployment of language technologies in sectors such as governance, public services, education, and digital platforms. As more solutions are developed and used in real-world environments, valuable user feedback and linguistic data will help improve the accuracy and effectiveness of AI language models.

AISF will support ecosystem participation by identifying language requirements, prioritising translation needs, and encouraging collaboration among startups, innovators, research institutions, and academic bodies.

Speaking on the partnership, Shri Amitabh Nag, CEO of Digital India BHASHINI Division, said, "At BHASHINI, our vision is to ensure that language never becomes a barrier to participation in India's digital transformation journey. Through this partnership with the Assam Innovation & Startup Foundation, we want to support startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs in building meaningful multilingual AI solutions that solve local challenges. Stronger ecosystem participation and continuous feedback will help improve language technologies while creating a more inclusive digital future."

The collaboration reflects a shared effort to promote innovation, strengthen digital inclusion, and expand access to emerging technologies for citizens and institutions across Assam.