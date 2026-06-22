NHAI Pushes for Vehicle Repair Facilities at Highway Rest Stops

To make highway travel more convenient and reliable, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has directed the development of vehicle repair and puncture repair facilities at Wayside Amenities (WSAs) across National Highways and Expressways. The move is expected to improve access to roadside assistance and reduce the difficulties faced by motorists during unexpected vehicle breakdowns.

The directive has been issued through National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a wholly owned company of NHAI, which is overseeing the development of these facilities along major highway corridors.

Repair services to reduce delays and improve road safety

According to NHLML, there is a growing need for mechanical support services on several National Highways and Expressways as traffic volumes continue to increase. Many commuters and freight operators often face delays and inconvenience when vehicles develop mechanical faults or suffer tyre damage during long-distance journeys.

To address this gap, field offices have been asked to encourage Wayside Amenities operators and lessees to establish vehicle repair shops and puncture repair centres at the earliest. Easy access to such services can help motorists receive quick assistance during emergencies, minimise downtime, and avoid safety risks associated with stranded vehicles.

The initiative is expected to benefit both private vehicle owners and commercial transport operators who rely heavily on India's highway network for daily travel and logistics operations.

Wayside Amenities evolving into complete service hubs

NHLML is developing a nationwide network of modern Wayside Amenities through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. These facilities are being created on a long-term lease basis and are designed to offer a range of services that improve the overall travel experience.

Under existing agreements, concessionaires and lessees can develop several approved facilities beyond the mandatory amenities required at each site. Vehicle repair shops and puncture repair services are already included among the permitted facilities under the contractual framework.

The Wayside Amenities are being developed as integrated service hubs where travellers can access essential facilities during their journeys. Adding repair and maintenance services will strengthen their role as one-stop destinations for both commuters and commercial vehicle operators.

The latest initiative reflects NHAI's continued focus on building user-friendly highway infrastructure that goes beyond road construction. By improving support services along key transport corridors, the authority is working to create safer, more efficient and more comfortable travel experiences while supporting the country's growing logistics and transportation needs.