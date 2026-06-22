Jury finds Northern Ireland's Donaldson guilty of historic child sex offences

Former Northern Ireland politician Jeffrey Donaldson has been found guilty of historic child sex offences, including rape and indecent assault, against two women between 1985 and 2008.

Reuters | A Jury In Northern Ireland Found Former Politician Jeffrey Donaldson Guilty On Monday Of Historic Child Sex Offences Against Two Women When They Were Children At Dates Between And He Was Found Guilty Of One Count Of Rape | Updated: 22-06-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 18:54 IST
Jury finds Northern Ireland's Donaldson guilty of historic child sex offences
  • Country:
  • Northern Ireland

A ​jury in ​Northern Ireland ‌found former politician ​Jeffrey Donaldson guilty on Monday ‌of historic child sex offences against two women when they were children ‌at dates between 1985 and 2008.

He ‌was found guilty of one count of rape, 13 counts of indecent ⁠assault ​and ⁠four counts of gross indecency, the ⁠court heard. He denied all charges.

Donaldson, 63, ​was one of Northern Ireland's ⁠best-known politicians when he was arrested and ⁠charged ​in March 2024. He immediately stepped down as head ⁠of the Democratic Unionist Party, the region's ⁠largest ⁠pro-British unionist party.

TRENDING

1
Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

South Africa
2
Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncertainty?

Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncert...

Malaysia
3
WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

United States
4
USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026