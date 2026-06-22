A Jury In Northern Ireland Found Former Politician Jeffrey Donaldson Guilty On Monday Of Historic Child Sex Offences Against Two Women When They Were Children At Dates Between And He Was Found Guilty Of One Count Of Rape

A ​jury in ​Northern Ireland ‌found former politician ​Jeffrey Donaldson guilty on Monday ‌of historic child sex offences against two women when they were children ‌at dates between 1985 and 2008.

He ‌was found guilty of one count of rape, 13 counts of indecent ⁠assault ​and ⁠four counts of gross indecency, the ⁠court heard. He denied all charges.

Donaldson, 63, ​was one of Northern Ireland's ⁠best-known politicians when he was arrested and ⁠charged ​in March 2024. He immediately stepped down as head ⁠of the Democratic Unionist Party, the region's ⁠largest ⁠pro-British unionist party.