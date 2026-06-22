Tourism Ministry Seeks Industry Input to Boost Ease of Doing Business

The Ministry of Tourism held an interactive session in New Delhi with leading tourism and hospitality industry bodies to discuss measures that can improve the ease of doing business and strengthen India's position as a global tourism destination. The meeting was chaired by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and brought together representatives from major industry associations, including FAITH, FICCI, CII, ASSOCHAM, PHDCCI, WTTCII, TGFI, ABTO and IAAPI. The discussions focused on identifying regulatory challenges, simplifying business processes and creating a more investment-friendly environment for tourism and hospitality enterprises across the country.

Industry backs plans to simplify regulations

During the session, the Ministry of Tourism presented its ongoing reform agenda and highlighted steps already taken to reduce regulatory burdens. One of the key initiatives discussed was the delinking of licenses from the Ministry's classification system for hospitality establishments.

Tourism Secretary Bhuvnesh Kumar proposed further simplification of the hotel classification process by moving from inspection-based assessments to a self-declaration model. He also suggested reducing checklist requirements and mandatory certifications through a phased and time-bound approach. Industry representatives welcomed these proposals, viewing them as a step towards reducing compliance challenges.

Stakeholders also raised issues related to visa facilitation, taxation, investment approvals and licensing timelines. Discussions highlighted the need for closer coordination between central ministries, state governments and Union Territories to ensure faster implementation of reforms.

Participants stressed that maintaining a globally competitive business environment is essential for attracting investment and supporting long-term growth in the tourism sector.

Technology and new tourism segments take centre stage

A significant part of the discussion focused on the role of technology in improving governance and reducing paperwork. Industry representatives explored the idea of an "Entity Locker" for tourism businesses, a digital platform that could simplify document verification, compliance procedures and information sharing.

Stakeholders also emphasised the importance of building a stronger tourism data ecosystem. Suggestions included creating a comprehensive database of hotels, homestays, tour operators, tourist guides and other tourism service providers to support evidence-based policymaking and investment decisions.

The meeting also examined opportunities in emerging tourism segments such as experiential tourism, live events, amusement parks and homestays. Industry leaders highlighted the potential of these sectors to create jobs, generate local economic activity and diversify India's tourism offerings.

Participants called for supportive policy frameworks, improved infrastructure, easier access to land for tourism projects and stronger destination marketing efforts to increase India's visibility in international markets.

The Ministry of Tourism reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with industry stakeholders, state governments and other partners to advance reforms that encourage investment, innovation and sustainable growth.

The discussions form part of the government's broader effort to create a more business-friendly tourism ecosystem while positioning India as a leading destination for global travellers and investors.