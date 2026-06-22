Neeraj Dangi Takes Oath as Re-elected Rajya Sabha Member

Representing the state of Rajasthan, Shri Dangi took the oath in Hindi during a brief ceremony attended by senior parliamentary leaders and officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 23:23 IST
Neeraj Dangi Takes Oath as Re-elected Rajya Sabha Member
The oath-taking ceremony is an important constitutional process that enables elected and re-elected members to formally assume their responsibilities in Parliament. Image Credit: X(@VPIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President of India Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to re-elected Rajya Sabha member Shri Neeraj Dangi at Parliament House on Monday.

Representing the state of Rajasthan, Shri Dangi took the oath in Hindi during a brief ceremony attended by senior parliamentary leaders and officials. The oath-taking marks the beginning of his new term in the Upper House of Parliament following his re-election from Rajasthan.

Senior leaders attend the ceremony

Several prominent leaders were present during the event, including Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Shri Harivansh, Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju, and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Shri Nadda, who also serves as Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers, joined other dignitaries in welcoming the re-elected member. Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Shri Jairam Ramesh was also present on the occasion, along with Rajya Sabha Secretary-General Shri P.C. Mody and other senior officials of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

Formal ceremony reflects parliamentary tradition

The oath-taking ceremony is an important constitutional process that enables elected and re-elected members to formally assume their responsibilities in Parliament. As a representative of Rajasthan in the Rajya Sabha, Shri Neeraj Dangi will continue participating in legislative discussions, policy debates and parliamentary proceedings concerning national and state issues.

The event reflected the parliamentary tradition of formally welcoming members to the Upper House and reaffirming their commitment to the Constitution and democratic governance. With the completion of the oath ceremony, Shri Dangi officially begins his new tenure as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

TRENDING

1
Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

South Africa
2
Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncertainty?

Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncert...

Malaysia
3
WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

United States
4
USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026