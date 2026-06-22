Neeraj Dangi Takes Oath as Re-elected Rajya Sabha Member

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President of India Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to re-elected Rajya Sabha member Shri Neeraj Dangi at Parliament House on Monday.

Representing the state of Rajasthan, Shri Dangi took the oath in Hindi during a brief ceremony attended by senior parliamentary leaders and officials. The oath-taking marks the beginning of his new term in the Upper House of Parliament following his re-election from Rajasthan.

Senior leaders attend the ceremony

Several prominent leaders were present during the event, including Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Shri Harivansh, Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju, and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Shri Nadda, who also serves as Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers, joined other dignitaries in welcoming the re-elected member. Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Shri Jairam Ramesh was also present on the occasion, along with Rajya Sabha Secretary-General Shri P.C. Mody and other senior officials of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

Formal ceremony reflects parliamentary tradition

The oath-taking ceremony is an important constitutional process that enables elected and re-elected members to formally assume their responsibilities in Parliament. As a representative of Rajasthan in the Rajya Sabha, Shri Neeraj Dangi will continue participating in legislative discussions, policy debates and parliamentary proceedings concerning national and state issues.

The event reflected the parliamentary tradition of formally welcoming members to the Upper House and reaffirming their commitment to the Constitution and democratic governance. With the completion of the oath ceremony, Shri Dangi officially begins his new tenure as a member of the Rajya Sabha.