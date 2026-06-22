Judge blocks Trump's use of revamped immigration database for voter checks

A Us Judge On Monday Blocked The Trump Administration From Using A Revamped Version Of An Immigration Database For Checking The Accuracy Of State Voter Rolls

‌A U.S. ​judge on ‌Monday blocked the Trump administration from using ‌a revamped version ‌of an immigration database for checking ⁠the ​accuracy ⁠of state voter rolls, dealing ⁠a blow to ​the U.S. President's ⁠efforts to boost the ⁠role ​of the federal government ⁠in elections ahead ⁠of ⁠the November midterms.