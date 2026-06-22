Judge blocks Trump's use of revamped immigration database for voter checks
A US judge blocked the Trump administration from using a revamped immigration database to verify voter rolls, hindering the President's efforts to boost federal election involvement.
- Country:
- United States
A U.S. judge on Monday blocked the Trump administration from using a revamped version of an immigration database for checking the accuracy of state voter rolls, dealing a blow to the U.S. President's efforts to boost the role of the federal government in elections ahead of the November midterms.
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