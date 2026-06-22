Judge blocks Trump's use of revamped immigration database for voter checks

A US judge blocked the Trump administration from using a revamped immigration database to verify voter rolls, hindering the President's efforts to boost federal election involvement.

Reuters | A Us Judge On Monday Blocked The Trump Administration From Using A Revamped Version Of An Immigration Database For Checking The Accuracy Of State Voter Rolls | Updated: 22-06-2026 23:16 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 23:16 IST
Judge blocks Trump's use of revamped immigration database for voter checks
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

‌A U.S. ​judge on ‌Monday blocked the Trump administration from using ‌a revamped version ‌of an immigration database for checking ⁠the ​accuracy ⁠of state voter rolls, dealing ⁠a blow to ​the U.S. President's ⁠efforts to boost the ⁠role ​of the federal government ⁠in elections ahead ⁠of ⁠the November midterms.

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