Washington's Reflecting Pool to be drained again as Trump warns vandals face prison time

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is set to be drained for repairs just weeks after a $14.7 million renovation, citing peeling paint and algae growth as the main issues.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 23:22 IST
Washington's Reflecting Pool to be drained again as Trump warns vandals face prison time
US President Donald Trump (File Photo/Reuters)
  • Country:
  • United States

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Washington's National Mall is set to be drained again ‌for repairs just weeks after a $14.7 million renovation, local media reported on Monday, as President Donald Trump warned alleged vandals face prison time. The DC Water authority has issued a permit to drain the 2,000-foot-long (609-meter) rectangular pool, ‌Washington-based WTOP Radio reported, while the repair company said it would fix the pool as part of its ‌warranty.

The National Park Service and DC Water did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Peeling paint and algae growth have been visible in the pool since soon after Trump declared the renovation project complete on June 6. Concerns have been raised ⁠about ​the no-bid contract to recoat ⁠the pool ahead of the nation's 250th anniversary celebrations next month, as well as for the ducks who use its water.

Trump has ⁠blamed vandals for the state of the landmark, without providing evidence, and on Monday echoed a weekend threat by U.S. ​Attorney Jeanine Pirro to prosecute people accused of attempting to destroy the pool. "Please remember that there ⁠is a 10-year prison sentence for the destruction, or even the attempted destruction, of such things - Which will be fully enforced!" Trump ⁠wrote ​in a social media post.

Trump said several arrests have been made. At least five people have been arrested, including a former Olympian who publicly denied the charges, while five others were issued citations, according ⁠to media reports citing an administration official. The U.S. Park Police did not immediately respond to a request for ⁠comment. The company responsible for ⁠the renovation work, Virginia-based Atlantic Industrial Coatings, said on Sunday the areas that required repairs made up "a very small part of the massive 7-acre (2.83-hectare) project, and do ‌not indicate a failure ‌of the liner."

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