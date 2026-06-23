Ukrainian attack damages school in Russian-held part of Zaporizhzhia region, TASS says
A Ukrainian attack damaged a school building in a Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, with no reported injuries.
- Country:
- Ukraine
A Ukrainian attack damaged a school building in a Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, TASS news agency cited local authorities as saying on Tuesday.
There were no injuries, TASS said.
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