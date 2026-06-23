Youth Summit Connects North West Learners to Career Opportunities

More than 300 learners and students from across the Ngaka Modiri Molema District gathered in Mahikeng for a Youth Summit designed to provide practical information on careers, education, skills development and employment opportunities. The event was hosted by North West MEC for Finance Kenetswe Mosenogi and brought together representatives from government departments, training authorities, financial institutions and industry partners to engage directly with young people.

The summit formed part of Youth Month activities and also commemorated the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Student Uprisings, with a focus on expanding opportunities for the next generation. Several organisations participated in the programme, including the Finance and Accounting Services Sector Education and Training Authority (FASSET), Public Service Sector Education and Training Authority (PSETA), Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA), South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) and major banking institutions.

Mosenogi Highlights Youth Role in Economic Growth

Addressing participants, Mosenogi said South Africa's future depends on a generation of skilled, innovative and determined young people capable of driving inclusive economic development. She pointed to growing opportunities in fields such as finance, auditing, governance, technology, project management, entrepreneurship, data analysis and procurement, noting that these sectors play an important role in strengthening public service delivery and economic progress.

Mosenogi said young people are increasingly becoming key contributors to municipal finance, infrastructure development, local economic growth and emerging industries linked to the green economy. She described education, innovation and leadership as powerful tools for continuing the legacy of the 1976 generation, whose struggle helped secure greater access to education and opportunities for future generations.

According to the MEC, creating pathways for young people to succeed remains one of the most meaningful ways to honour the sacrifices made by the student activists of 1976.

Focus on Skills, Entrepreneurship and Employment

The summit featured discussions on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, innovation, skills development and employment prospects. Participants were also encouraged to explore practical solutions to challenges facing young people while sharing ideas aimed at increasing economic participation throughout the province.

Acting Head of Department Geo Paul said the initiative supports the provincial government's youth development priorities and aligns with Provincial Treasury's commitment to building an inclusive economy. He noted that investing in young people is essential for strengthening economic growth and creating a more sustainable future for communities across the province.

The North West Provincial Treasury reaffirmed its commitment to supporting programmes that connect young people with education, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities. Officials said partnerships between government, educational institutions and the private sector remain critical in helping young people gain the skills, knowledge and support needed to succeed in a rapidly changing economy.