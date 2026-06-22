North West Province Launches Lenacapavir HIV Prevention Injection

The North West Provincial Government has launched its first Lenacapavir HIV prevention programme, marking a major step forward in the fight against new HIV infections. The rollout was officially introduced during the Thuntsha Lerole Phase 6 Accelerated Service Delivery Programme in Madibeng Local Municipality, near Brits.

Premier Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi and Health MEC Sello Lehari led the launch, which saw the province administer its first long-acting HIV prevention injection. The initiative forms part of broader efforts to strengthen healthcare services and improve access to innovative HIV prevention tools for communities across the province.

The rollout comes shortly after President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the national Lenacapavir programme in Mpumalanga, placing South Africa among the first countries to adopt the breakthrough prevention treatment on a large scale.

New prevention option offers protection with just two injections a year

Lenacapavir is a long-acting HIV prevention injection designed for people at high risk of HIV infection. Unlike daily oral Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) medication, the injection is administered only twice a year, offering a more convenient prevention option for many users.

Premier Mokgosi described the launch as an important milestone in the province's ongoing efforts to reduce HIV infections. He encouraged residents, particularly those at higher risk, to make use of the new prevention tool.

The province's first recipient was 19-year-old Given Pashe from Letlhabile, who received the injection at Letlhabile Community Health Centre. After the procedure, he said he experienced no discomfort and praised healthcare workers for guiding him through the process.

Pashe also encouraged other young people to consider protecting themselves through the programme, saying the experience was simple and reassuring.

Pilot programme begins at 31 healthcare facilities

The Department of Health has selected 31 clinics and community health centres across North West for the pilot phase of the rollout. More than 12,000 doses have already been delivered to the province, with additional supplies expected as the programme expands.

The participating facilities are located in areas identified as having a high HIV burden and elevated infection risks. Individuals interested in receiving the injection will first undergo HIV testing, eligibility screening, clinical assessment and counselling before being approved for treatment.

Health MEC Sello Lehari said healthcare workers have already received specialised training on administering Lenacapavir and monitoring patients throughout the programme.

While welcoming the breakthrough, health officials stressed that Lenacapavir should be viewed as part of a broader HIV prevention strategy. Condoms remain essential for protecting against sexually transmitted infections and providing additional protection against HIV.

The province hopes the introduction of the long-acting injection will help increase prevention uptake, particularly among young people and vulnerable communities, while supporting South Africa's wider goal of reducing new HIV infections.