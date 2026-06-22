North West Eyes Green Economy Fund to Boost Youth Employment

The North West Provincial Government is considering setting aside dedicated funding to support green economy projects that can create jobs, encourage innovation and open new economic opportunities for young people. Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi announced the proposal while addressing delegates at the 11th Annual Green Youth Indaba held at Sun City in the Moses Kotane Local Municipality.

The two-day gathering brought together government representatives, business leaders, investors, researchers, entrepreneurs and young people from across the province and neighbouring regions. Discussions focused on unlocking opportunities within the green economy and finding practical solutions to environmental and socio-economic challenges.

Green industries seen as key drivers of future growth

Mokgosi said the event comes at a critical time as the province continues to face high unemployment levels, particularly among young people. He stressed the need to increase awareness about opportunities available in sectors such as renewable energy, recycling, waste management, sustainable agriculture and other environmentally focused industries.

The Premier said the provincial government views the green economy as an important vehicle for economic growth and social development. He pledged support for programmes that encourage inclusive growth while helping young entrepreneurs and innovators enter emerging industries.

According to Mokgosi, investments in green economy projects can create sustainable employment opportunities while contributing to environmental protection and long-term economic resilience.

He also highlighted the importance of ensuring that women, young people and persons with disabilities are included in the province's green economy plans.

Collaboration and skills development remain priorities

The Premier called for stronger partnerships between government, private sector organisations, academic institutions and development partners to equip young people with the skills needed to participate successfully in green industries.

He encouraged youth to actively explore opportunities in renewable energy, water conservation, green technology and sustainable farming, describing these sectors as potential engines of future economic growth in the province.

The Green Youth Indaba serves as a platform for dialogue, networking and knowledge-sharing around sustainable development and green enterprise opportunities. It is organised by the Green Youth Network, a non-profit organisation focused on youth empowerment, entrepreneurship and skills development within the green economy.

This year's event was held under the theme "From Youth Innovation to Green Enterprise and Economic Impact", highlighting the role that innovation and entrepreneurship can play in creating sustainable businesses and jobs.

The provincial government's commitment to exploring dedicated funding signals a growing recognition of the green economy as an important contributor to both environmental sustainability and economic transformation in the North West.