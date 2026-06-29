Spain's Last-Minute Push for Migrant Regularisation Amid Bureaucratic Hurdles

Non-governmental organisations in Spain are striving to help undocumented migrants register for a mass regularisation process ending soon. With over a million applications and extensive bureaucratic challenges, authorities and NGOs push for submissions, emphasizing urgency as the deadline approaches. Many migrants face uncertainty amid a complex legal landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Several Nongovernmental Organisations In Spain Are Urging Undocumented Migrants To Register In A Final Push For A Special Mass Regularisation Process That Has Attracted Around A Million People In Just A Few Weeks And Is Set To End On Tuesday In The Final Hours Before The Deadline | Updated: 29-06-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 13:19 IST
Spain's Last-Minute Push for Migrant Regularisation Amid Bureaucratic Hurdles
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In Spain, a concerted effort by non-governmental organisations is underway to help undocumented migrants register for a special mass regularisation process. The initiative, which has drawn around a million participants, is set to conclude imminently, and NGOs are intensifying outreach to assist those still needing paperwork.

Rights groups such as CEAR and Cepaim are urging migrants to file their applications even if complete documents are not yet available, citing the importance of meeting the deadline. Coordinators emphasize that any initial issues with documentation should not prevent applicants from attempting to secure a one-year residence permit.

As the deadline looms, concerns mount over the bureaucratic challenges some migrants face, particularly those from countries experiencing conflict like Iran or Mali. Despite the high number of applications, NGOs highlight the anxiety among those who haven't yet applied, reflecting Spain's generally open stance toward migrant arrivals.

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