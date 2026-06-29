Australia Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Social Media Giants

Australia Introduced New Legislation In Parliament On Monday To Strengthen Enforcement Of Its Under Social Media Ban And Give Its Internet Regulator More Power To Pursue Tech Giants In Court For Noncompliance The Move Comes As Evidence Suggests Children Are Still Able To Access The Platforms Six Months After The Worldfirst Restrictions Took Effect In December Australias Implementation And Enforcement Of The Ban Is Being Closely Watched By Dozens Of Countries Who Have Either Created Or Committed To Creating Their Own Such Laws Still Too Many Children On Social Media

Australia is intensifying its efforts to enforce a social media ban for under-16s by proposing new legislation in parliament. This move strengthens the powers of the national internet regulator, giving it the authority to pursue legal action against non-compliant tech giants.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has expressed concerns over continued youth access to these platforms, urging tech companies to adhere to the ban. The legislation, which was introduced on Monday, aims to ensure full compliance from social media companies, including Meta, Google, and Snapchat.

Communications Minister Anika Wells denounced some companies' tactics as "dirty tricks" to circumvent the ban. If passed, the law would double the maximum penalties for non-compliance, highlighting Australia's commitment to safeguarding children's online experiences.