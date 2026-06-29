Australia Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Social Media Giants
Australia has introduced legislation to strengthen its social media ban enforcement for under-16s, empowering the internet regulator to confront tech giants in court. Despite initial restrictions, children still access these platforms. The penalties for non-compliance have doubled, aiming to hold companies accountable and ensure adherence to national laws.
Australia is intensifying its efforts to enforce a social media ban for under-16s by proposing new legislation in parliament. This move strengthens the powers of the national internet regulator, giving it the authority to pursue legal action against non-compliant tech giants.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has expressed concerns over continued youth access to these platforms, urging tech companies to adhere to the ban. The legislation, which was introduced on Monday, aims to ensure full compliance from social media companies, including Meta, Google, and Snapchat.
Communications Minister Anika Wells denounced some companies' tactics as "dirty tricks" to circumvent the ban. If passed, the law would double the maximum penalties for non-compliance, highlighting Australia's commitment to safeguarding children's online experiences.
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