Government Introduces Improvement Notice Under Legal Metrology Act

The Department of Consumer Affairs has introduced an Improvement Notice mechanism under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 through the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026. The reform allows businesses to correct specified first-time procedural or regulatory non-compliances before any penal proceedings begin, creating a more supportive regulatory environment while keeping consumer protection intact. The initiative is expected to make compliance simpler for businesses by encouraging voluntary corrections instead of immediate enforcement for genuine first-time lapses.

Reform supports businesses while maintaining strict consumer safeguards

Under the new mechanism, a Legal Metrology Officer can issue an Improvement Notice whenever a business commits a specified first-time procedural or regulatory violation covered under the Act. The notice will identify the deficiency and provide a reasonable period to correct it.

If the business rectifies the issue within the prescribed timeframe, penal proceedings and unnecessary litigation can be avoided. Failure to comply with the notice or repeated violations will continue to invite legal action under the Legal Metrology Act.

The reform applies to manufacturers, importers, packers, dealers, repairers, traders, MSMEs and other regulated entities. It covers areas such as registration requirements, documentation, record maintenance, model approval, import of weights and measures, packaged commodities, statutory returns and transactions involving weights and measures.

Trust-based regulation to improve ease of doing business

The Department said the Improvement Notice mechanism is designed to encourage voluntary compliance, reduce compliance costs and create greater regulatory certainty for businesses. It also enables enforcement authorities to focus their efforts on deliberate violations, fraud, tampering and repeated offences that directly affect consumers. The government has clarified that the reform does not weaken enforcement or dilute consumer protection. Serious violations, fraudulent practices and repeated non-compliance will continue to attract strict action under the law.

The introduction of the Improvement Notice mechanism reflects the government's vision of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance" by promoting trust-based regulation, reducing unnecessary compliance burdens and creating a more transparent, predictable and business-friendly regulatory framework while safeguarding consumer interests.