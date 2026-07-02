Ex-Billionaire Rene Benko's Conviction Upheld by Austria's Supreme Court

Austria's Supreme Court affirmed ex-billionaire Rene Benko's conviction for insolvency-related fraud, sentencing him to two years in prison. The case involved transfers to his mother amid his company's financial issues. A retrial was ordered for a separate count where Benko was previously acquitted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Austrias Supreme Court On Thursday Upheld Exbillionaire Rene Benkos First Of Two Convictions For Insolvencyrelated Fraud | Updated: 02-07-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 15:16 IST
Ex-Billionaire Rene Benko's Conviction Upheld by Austria's Supreme Court

Austria's Supreme Court affirmed the first of two convictions against former billionaire Rene Benko for insolvency-related fraud, resulting in a two-year prison sentence. The court ordered a retrial on a second count, previously resulting in a not guilty verdict.

The legal proceedings pivot on transactions involving hundreds of thousands of euros transferred to Benko's mother in late 2023. This took place as his Signa property group struggled financially.

Prosecutors alleged these transactions aimed to protect funds from creditors, a charge Benko denies. Notably, Benko was absent from the recent appeal hearing.

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